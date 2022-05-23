Mo Salah termine co-meilleur buteur de la Premier League

Mohamed Salah et Son Heung-min ont terminé à égalité au classement des meilleurs buteurs de la Premier League avec 23 réalisations chacun, le joueur de Liverpool y ajoutant celui de meilleur passeur avec 13 passes décisives.
Mo Salah a abordé la dernière journée dimanche avec 22 réalisations, une de plus que Son Heung-min, mais le Sud-Coréen a inscrit encore deux buts lors de la large victoire de Tottenham face à Norwich (5-0) alors que l'Égyptien n'en a inscrit qu'un seul lors de celle de Liverpool 3-1 contre Wolverhampton.
Le meilleur buteur (23) de la précédente saison de championnat d'Angleterre, le Britannique Harry Kane (Tottenham), n'arrive cette année que 4e avec 16 réalisations derrière le Portugais Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) qui a inscrit 18 buts.
Le meilleur buteur du club vainqueur du championnat, Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne, ne pointe qu'en 5e position avec 15 buts, à égalité avec le Sénégalais Sadio Mané et le Portugais Diogo Jota, coéquipiers de Salah à Liverpool.
Classement des buteurs à l'issue de la 38e journée du Championnat d'Angleterre de football :
23 buts : Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
18 buts : Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
17 buts : Kane (Tottenham)
16 buts : Mané (Liverpool)
15 buts : De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jota (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester)
14 buts : Zaha (Crystal Palace)
13 buts : Sterling (Manchester City)
12 buts : Bowen (West Ham), Maddison (Leicester), Toney (Brentford)
11 buts : Mahrez (Manchester City), Mount (Chelsea), Pukki (Norwich City), Raphinha (Leeds United), Saka (Arsenal), Watkins (Aston Villa)
10 buts : Antonio (West Ham), Bonaventure (Watford), B. Fernandes (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton), Smith-Rowe (Arsenal), Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
9 buts : Cornet (Burnley), Foden (Manchester City)
8 buts : Benrahma (West Ham), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Gündogan (Manchester City), Harrison (Leeds United), Havertz (Chelsea), Lukaku (Chelsea), Maupay (Brighton), B. Silva (Manchester City), Trossard (Brighton), Wilson (Newcastle)
7 buts : Adams (Southampton), Ings (Aston Villa), Ødegaard (Arsenal), Rodri (Manchester City), Wissa (Brentford)
6 buts : Barnes (Leicester), Broja (Southampton), Edouard (Crystal Palace), Fornals (West Ham), Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lookman (Leicester), Martinelli (Arsenal), Pulisic (Chelsea), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Rodrigo (Leeds United), Tielemans (Leicester), Welbeck (Brighton)
5 buts : Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Coutinho (Aston Villa), Daka (Leicester), Fabinho (Liverpool), Gabriel (Arsenal), Gray (Everton), Greenwood (Manchester United), Guimaraes (Newcastle), Hernández (Watford), Hwang (Wolverhampton), James (Chelsea), King (Watford), Kulusevski (Tottenham), Lanzini (West Ham), Mac Allister (Brighton), Mateta (Crystal Palace), Nketiah (Arsenal), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Saint-Maximin (Newcastle), Sarr (Watford), Soucek (West Ham), Woods (Newcastle)
4 buts : Aubameyang (Arsenal), Bednarek (Southampton), Benteke (Crystal Palace), Buendia (Aston Villa), Cash (Aston Villa), Coady (Wolverhampton), Díaz (Liverpool), Elyounoussi (Southampton), Fred (Manchester United), Gordon (Everton), Iheanacho (Leicester), James (Leeds United), Janelt (Brentford), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lacazette (Arsenal), Laporte (Manchester City), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Mbeumo (Brentford), Neves (Wolverhampton), Rashford (Manchester United), Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Werner (Chelsea), Ziyech (Chelsea)
3 buts : J. Ayew (Crystal Palace), Bergwijn (Tottenham), Canos (Brentford), Chalobah (Chelsea), Chilwell (Chelsea), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Grealish (Manchester City), Henry (Brentford), P. Jansson (Brentford), Keane (Everton), Keita (Liverpool), Matip (Liverpool), McGinn (Aston Villa), Mee (Burnley), Minamino (Liverpool), Nørgaard (Brentford), Origi (Liverpool), Pedro (Watford), Robertson (Liverpool), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Sancho (Manchester United), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Townsend (Everton), van Dijk (Liverpool)
2 buts : Aké (Manchester City), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Armstrong (Southampton), Armstrong (Southampton), Ayling (Leeds United), Ayoze Pérez (Leicester), Bamford (Leeds United), Brownhill (Burnley), Castro (Wolverhampton), Cavani (Manchester United), Collins (Burnley), Cresswell (West Ham), Dawson (West Ham), Dendoncker (Wolverhampton), Dias (Manchester City), Doherty (Tottenham), Doucoure (Everton), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Elanga (Manchester United), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Fraser (Newcastle), Gelhardt (Leeds United), P. Gross (Brighton), Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Henderson (Liverpool), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Holgate (Everton), Iwobi (Everton), Kanté (Chelsea), Konsa (Aston Villa), Kovacic (Chelsea), Lennon (Burnley), Lingard (Manchester United), Lucas (Tottenham), Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Mwepu (Brighton), Olise (Crystal Palace), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Partey (Arsenal), Podence (Wolverhampton), Rodriguez (Burnley), Rodríguez (Tottenham), Romeu (Southampton), Saiss (Wolverhampton), D. Sanchez (Tottenham), Sargent (Norwich City), Schär (Newcastle), Shelvey (Newcastle), Sissoko (Watford), Torres (Manchester City), Trincão (Wolverhampton), Trippier (Newcastle), van de Beek (Everton), Vydra (Burnley), Webster (Brighton), Weghorst (Burnley), Willock (Newcastle)
1 but : Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton), Albrighton (Leicester), Alli (Tottenham), Almiron (Newcastle), Antonsen Normann (Norwich City), Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Bailey (Aston Villa), Baptiste (Brentford), Barkley (Chelsea), Barnes (Burnley), Bissouma (Brighton), Branthwaite (Everton), Burn (Brighton), Caicedo (Brighton), Cancelo (Manchester City), Castagne (Leicester), Cédric Soares (Arsenal), Chambers (Aston Villa), Coleman (Everton), Cork (Burnley), Cucurella (Brighton), Dallas (Leeds United), Davies (Tottenham), Davies (Everton), Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Dowell (Norwich City), Duffy (Brighton), Dunk (Brighton), El-Ghazi (Aston Villa), Emerson Aparecido (Tottenham), Eriksen (Brentford), Evans (Leicester), Eze (Crystal Palace), Ghoddos (Brentford), Gosling (Watford), Hanley (Norwich City), Hause (Aston Villa), Hayden (Newcastle), Hendrick (Newcastle), Holding (Arsenal), Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Idah (Norwich City), Johnson (West Ham), Jones (Liverpool), M. Jørgensen (Brentford), Kamara (Watford), Kilman (Wolverhampton), Klich (Leeds United), Kucka (Watford), Lascelles (Newcastle), Lees-Melou (Norwich City), Livramento (Southampton), Long (Southampton), Longstaff (Newcastle), Lowton (Burnley), Maguire (Manchester United), Manquillo (Newcastle), Martial (Manchester United), Masuaku (West Ham), McLean (Norwich City), McTominay (Manchester United), Mikolenko (Everton), Mings (Aston Villa), Murphy (Newcastle), Ndombélé (Tottenham), Neto (Wolverhampton), M. Noble (West Ham), Ogbonna (West Ham), Omobamidele (Norwich City), Pepe (Arsenal), Pinnock (Brentford), Pogba (Manchester United), Rashica (Norwich City), Redmond (Southampton), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester), Rice (West Ham), Roberts (Burnley), Roberts (Leeds United), Roerslev (Brentford), Romero (Tottenham), Rondon (Everton), Söyüncü (Leicester), Stones (Manchester City), Struijk (Leeds United), Targett (Aston Villa), Tarkowski (Burnley), Tavares (Arsenal), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Tierney (Arsenal), Tomkins (Crystal Palace), Traoré (Wolverhampton), Varane (Manchester United), Vassbakk Ajer (Brentford), Veltman (Brighton), Vlasic (West Ham), Walker-Peters (Southampton), Xhaka (Arsenal), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Zouma (West Ham)
02:24
Cannes 2022 : "Boy from Heaven", un thriller en lice pour la Palme d'Or
Aller à la video
BAL 2022 : le Zamalek dompte le SLAC
01:50
Le Qatar dévoile son dispositif sécuritaire avant le Mondial
01:00
Tunisie : Ronaldinho va promouvoir la destination Tunis
Aller à la video
Coupe de la CAF : Ibenge et la RSB sacrés
01:05
Qatar 2022 : 6 arbitres africains à la Coupe du Monde, dont une femme