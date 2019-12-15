Kenya : la chanson controversé du rappeur

Le rappeur kenyan King Kaka inquiet pour sa sécurité a demandé une protection après la sortie d’une chanson critique dénonçant la corruption la mauvaise gouvernance au Kenya.

Le rappeur Kennedy Ombima, plus connu sous le nom de King Kaka ou Kaka Sungura dans sa chanson Wajinga Nyinyi (vous êtes des imbéciles) a souligné tous les scandales de corruption qui ont secoué le Kenya récemment, blâmé la population pour avoir élu les mauvais dirigeants et remis en question la légitimité de la chanson.

Une chanson qui dresse le portrait croisé de la classe politique et d’une population troublée. Il dissèque avec audace les problèmes de la nation, s’attaquant au gouvernement et aux échecs des politiciens.

Dans un message sur Twitter, le rappeur a annoncé que sa vie était en danger et a demandé au pays de prier pour lui.

La chanson de King Kaka est très vite devenu viral sur les réseaux sociaux. Beaucoup d’internautes ont apprécié son courage.

I hate to be the bearer of the bad news, but #WajingaNyinyi has not told you anything new. You always knew you were stupid, but that has never prevented you from exercising your stupidity at the ballot booth, and for good measure. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) December 14, 2019

Music and art have often been referred to as the mirror of society. King Kaka, released his new hit, #WajingaNyinyi, it got the nation talking. The spoken-word piece covers various ills facing the country, and calling out leaders and Kenyans alike, to reflect.#NTVWeekendEdition pic.twitter.com/bOMfddSVdC — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 14, 2019

This is the realest song I’ve heard this year… Honest to the core… RabbitTheKing you have spoken what everyime is saying behind closed doors fam... https://t.co/HqQiz0mldt — Akang'o ESQ™ (PaulAkango) December 14, 2019

I guess Rabbit #KingKaka is telling us he also made a mistake, he is as mjinga as you who voted for UHURUTO presidency twice. #RevolutionNow Ruto #WanjingaNyinyi Miguna Miguna Waiguru Kenyatta Raila https://t.co/yBhpKZFeOF — #TheLastOfADyingBreed ?? (@SonOfKisumu) December 15, 2019

Certains politiciens ont répondu à certaines des questions évoquées par le rappeur.

He has no idea that we do not control the sanitary towels budget, we only aided the distribution (not all counties received) with the county Comm’s office & all the area chiefs. We as women reps have also been following up sanitary towels with the current line Ministry Education. https://t.co/ZDkgDFXtgv — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 15, 2019

The RabbitTheKing , don't take down the video. That will invalidate your powerful message. Your video is a volcanic revolutionary mobilizing tool. Let Patriotic Kenyans and the Wajinga club wake up and #Revolt. #RevolutionNow #WajingaNyinyi #despotsmustfall #rejectbbireport https://t.co/lqbKn4SBQ3 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (MigunaMiguna) December 14, 2019

My friend RabbitTheKing , you have spoken in your latest release #WajingaNyinyi. However, a country cannot burn or go b’coz of a section of people who vote not with their brain. There comes a time when you sit down, relax and watch things as they unfold. Good day bro. pic.twitter.com/1eZ2aN8xXA — Philip Etale (EtalePhilip) December 15, 2019

This song by King Kaka is meant to colonise the youth & the masses to think that politicians are bad people, we are actually good people. Its not good to portray politicians as evil ones. We have family to take care of and bills to pay just like you. #WajingaNyinyi — Wavinya Ndeti PRESS TEAM (@WavinyaPress) December 14, 2019

Lors de la première de la chanson, l’artiste a averti qu’il pourrait retirer la chanson de YouTube pendant un certain temps, mais l’agence gouvernementale chargée des films et de la musique a précisé qu’il était libre de publier la chanson.