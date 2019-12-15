Bienvenue sur Africanews

Kenya : la chanson controversé du rappeur

Serge KOFFI

Kenya

Le rappeur kenyan King Kaka inquiet pour sa sécurité a demandé une protection après la sortie d’une chanson critique dénonçant la corruption la mauvaise gouvernance au Kenya.

Le rappeur Kennedy Ombima, plus connu sous le nom de King Kaka ou Kaka Sungura dans sa chanson Wajinga Nyinyi (vous êtes des imbéciles) a souligné tous les scandales de corruption qui ont secoué le Kenya récemment, blâmé la population pour avoir élu les mauvais dirigeants et remis en question la légitimité de la chanson.

Une chanson qui dresse le portrait croisé de la classe politique et d’une population troublée. Il dissèque avec audace les problèmes de la nation, s’attaquant au gouvernement et aux échecs des politiciens.

Dans un message sur Twitter, le rappeur a annoncé que sa vie était en danger et a demandé au pays de prier pour lui.

La chanson de King Kaka est très vite devenu viral sur les réseaux sociaux. Beaucoup d’internautes ont apprécié son courage.

Certains politiciens ont répondu à certaines des questions évoquées par le rappeur.

Lors de la première de la chanson, l’artiste a averti qu’il pourrait retirer la chanson de YouTube pendant un certain temps, mais l’agence gouvernementale chargée des films et de la musique a précisé qu’il était libre de publier la chanson.

