Bienvenue sur Africanews

Merci de choisir votre version

Regarder en direct

Urgent Infos

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Une Ougandaise achève son tour des 195 pays au monde

Une Ougandaise achève son tour des 195 pays au monde
Carole KOUASSI

Ouganda

Une passion pour le voyage qui se transforme en exploit. Dimanche, Jessica Nabongo est devenue la première femme noire à visiter les 195 pays dans le monde, à l’issue de son voyage aux Seychelles, le dernier sur sa liste de découvertes.

L’histoire de voyage pour cette Ougandaise de 34 ans débute lorsqu’elle a six ans. Immigrée aux Etats-Unis avec sa famille, elle profite alors de ses passeports ougandais et américain pour sillonner les quatre coins du monde. Mais, ce n’est qu’en 2017, après avoir déjà visité 60 pays qu’elle se met en tête de faire un tour du monde. En deux ans et demi seulement, la native de Détroit, dans l’Etat du Michigan, parcourt 135 pays.

Sur son compte Instagram, elle partage alors ses expériences avec ses followers qui vivent avec elle des moments impressionnants, mais aussi ses craintes. À Travers ses voyages, Jessica Nabongo souhaite inspirer les filles noires du monde entier, mais aussi au partage des cultures entre les peuples.

« Tant de choses à dire, mais pour l’instant, je vais simplement remercier toute cette communauté pour tout votre soutien. C’était notre parcours et merci à tous ceux qui sont venus pour la balade !!! », a-t-elle déclaré à ses milliers de followers sur Instagram, dont plusieurs l’ont aidée à couvrir les frais de ses voyages.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Algeria ??!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture – balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. ⁣ ⁣ Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. ⁣ ⁣ For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! ⁣ ⁣ Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria

A post shared by Jessica (?Jess) Nabongo ???? (thecatchmeifyoucan) on

Vous aimerez aussi

Sur le même pays

Voir plus

Vous aimerez aussi

Sur le même pays

Sur le même thème

Plus d'actualités

En utilisant ce site, vous acceptez notre utilisation des cookies pour améliorer ses performances et d'améliorer votre expérience utilisateur. Plus d'infos dans notre Politique liée aux cookies.