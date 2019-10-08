Une Ougandaise achève son tour des 195 pays au monde

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Algeria ??!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture – balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. ⁣ ⁣ Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. ⁣ ⁣ For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! ⁣ ⁣ Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria