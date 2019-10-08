Une Ougandaise achève son tour des 195 pays au monde

Ouganda
Une passion pour le voyage qui se transforme en exploit. Dimanche, Jessica Nabongo est devenue la première femme noire à visiter les 195 pays dans le monde, à l’issue de son voyage aux Seychelles, le dernier sur sa liste de découvertes.
L’histoire de voyage pour cette Ougandaise de 34 ans débute lorsqu’elle a six ans. Immigrée aux Etats-Unis avec sa famille, elle profite alors de ses passeports ougandais et américain pour sillonner les quatre coins du monde. Mais, ce n’est qu’en 2017, après avoir déjà visité 60 pays qu’elle se met en tête de faire un tour du monde. En deux ans et demi seulement, la native de Détroit, dans l’Etat du Michigan, parcourt 135 pays.
And it’s official… Jessica Nabongo aka— Alexandra Talty (@taltywrites) October 6, 2019
TheCMIYCbecomes the first documented black woman to visit every country in the world as well as the first Ugandan. ???Welcome to #Seychelles, the 195th country!! Stay tuned for my story for outsidemagazine. pic.twitter.com/MmDBH2QONm
Sur son compte Instagram, elle partage alors ses expériences avec ses followers qui vivent avec elle des moments impressionnants, mais aussi ses craintes. À Travers ses voyages, Jessica Nabongo souhaite inspirer les filles noires du monde entier, mais aussi au partage des cultures entre les peuples.
« Tant de choses à dire, mais pour l’instant, je vais simplement remercier toute cette communauté pour tout votre soutien. C’était notre parcours et merci à tous ceux qui sont venus pour la balade !!! », a-t-elle déclaré à ses milliers de followers sur Instagram, dont plusieurs l’ont aidée à couvrir les frais de ses voyages.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to Algeria ??!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture – balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with
fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria
A post shared by Jessica (?Jess) Nabongo ???? (thecatchmeifyoucan) on
Aller à la video
Le Zimbabwe furieux de l'interdiction américaine d'importer des diamants
04:29
Les dirigeants africains, adeptes du tourisme médical
01:20
FMI : le consenus, axe prioritaire de la nouvelle directrice générale
Aller à la video
Ouganda : l'opposant Bobi Wine dénonce l'interdiction du béret rouge, son emblème
Aller à la video
L'Ouganda interdit le port du béret rouge, un symbole de l'opposition