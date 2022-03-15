Bienvenue sur Africanews

[Direct] Un immeuble d'habitation à Kyiv touché par une frappe, deux morts

Pompiers luttant contre les flammes ravageant un immeuble de Kyiv, après avoir été touché par une frappe, le 15 mars 2022  
AFP via services ukrainien d'urgence (DSNS)

Ukraine

Au vingtième jour de guerre en Ukraine à la suite de l'invasion russe lancée le 24 février, les pourparlers entre délégations russe et ukrainienne doivent continuer mardi, une lueur d'espoir émergeant depuis quelques jours mais en contraste avec l'élargissement de l'opération russe à travers toute l'Ukraine. De fortes explosions ont été entendues dans le centre de Kyiv ce matin, sans que leur origine soit connue dans l'immédiat. Ces détonations sont parfois causées par des armes de défense anti-aérienne.

Suivez en direct les derniers développements :

Guerre en Ukraine

Sélection d'images réalisées par des photojournalistes présents en Ukraine

