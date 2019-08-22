Gabon magistrate suspended over Bongo hearing [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Now, in Gabon, the magistrate who was to examine the opposition’s request for an expert report to judge President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s ability to govern after his stroke, has been suspended from office.
Judge Paulette Akolly had decided on July 26 to hear an opposition’s request that President Ali Bongo submit to a medical examination to determine if he can still perform his duties, 10 months after having suffered a stroke.
Aller à la video
Gabon : dix mois de spéculations sur l'état de santé du président Bongo
01:28
Gabon-pénuries : la pêche et la vente de carpes interdites
Aller à la video
Gabon : le président Bongo à une cérémonie 10 mois après son AVC
Aller à la video
Santé du président gabonais : la demande d'expertise sera examinée en appel
Aller à la video
Football – Championnat anglais : Aubameyang dans l'histoire d'Arsenal
04:57
Gabon - Notation : BGFI obtient la note A+