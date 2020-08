Stella Jean combat le racisme dans l'industrie de la mode

Stella Jean Roma is launching her AW20 collection with the new the awareness campaign “Italians in becoming”, under the patronage of the National Office Against Racial Discriminations at the Presidency of The Council of Ministers and therefore there will not be a fashion show. is launching her AW20 collection with the new the awareness campaign “Italians in becoming”, under the patronage of the National Office Against Racial Discriminations at the Presidency of The Council of Ministers and therefore there will not be a fashion show. The project aims to promote a new, multicultural, integrated image of our society, through the portrait of twenty Italian women from different backgrounds, professions, beliefs and skin colour: they embody a social rebirth, which is underway and they are witnesses of a multicultural transition. #tomorrowcrew