Nigéria : Shehu Shagari, le président de la deuxième République est décédé

Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari Shagari, le premier et unique président de la deuxième république du Nigeria est décédé vendredi à l’hôpital national d’Abuja après une brève maladie.
Sa disparition a été annoncée sur Twitter par son petit-fils, Bello Shagari.
“Je regrette d’annoncer le décès de mon grand-père, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, à la suite d’une brève maladie à l’hôpital national d’Abuja’‘, a-t-il déclaré.
"I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja."
Âgé de 93 ans, au moment de sa disparition, Shehu Shagari a dirigé le Nigeria après la passation des pouvoirs par le gouvernement militaire du général Olusegun Obasanjo. Il a été président entre le 1er octobre 1979 et le 31 décembre 1983.
L’ancien chef d‘état a également occupé sept fois le poste de ministre et celui de commissaire fédéral à un poste ministériel ou au Cabinet de 1958 à 1975.
À l’annonce de sa mort, des centaines de messages de condoléances et de réconfort ont envahi la toile
may God Accept his soul, my sincere condolence to my friend
may God Accept his soul, my sincere condolence to my friend
BelloShagariand to the family
It is with the deepest sorrow that I have learnt of the death of Nigeria’s first and only President of the second republic Alh. Shehu Shagari GCFR.— Naufal Ahmad Netizen (9aufal) 28 décembre 2018
It's with a heavy heart that I send my deepest sympathy to his family,especially to my comrade
Belshagy& the whole Nation.
Seems Shehu Shagari said in his heart that he won’t be alive to see the man who denied him second term campaign for second term. He died same day that man flagged off campaign in Akwa Ibom. That death will hunt the man who toppled him. I’m sure he will lose the election in 2019!— ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) 28 décembre 2018
