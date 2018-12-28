Bienvenue sur Africanews

Nigéria : Shehu Shagari, le président de la deuxième République est décédé

Armelle Nga

Nigéria

Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari Shagari, le premier et unique président de la deuxième république du Nigeria est décédé vendredi à l’hôpital national d’Abuja après une brève maladie.

Sa disparition a été annoncée sur Twitter par son petit-fils, Bello Shagari.

“Je regrette d’annoncer le décès de mon grand-père, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, à la suite d’une brève maladie à l’hôpital national d’Abuja’‘, a-t-il déclaré.

Âgé de 93 ans, au moment de sa disparition, Shehu Shagari a dirigé le Nigeria après la passation des pouvoirs par le gouvernement militaire du général Olusegun Obasanjo. Il a été président entre le 1er octobre 1979 et le 31 décembre 1983.

L’ancien chef d‘état a également occupé sept fois le poste de ministre et celui de commissaire fédéral à un poste ministériel ou au Cabinet de 1958 à 1975.

À l’annonce de sa mort, des centaines de messages de condoléances et de réconfort ont envahi la toile

