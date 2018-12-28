Nigéria : Shehu Shagari, le président de la deuxième République est décédé

Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari Shagari, le premier et unique président de la deuxième république du Nigeria est décédé vendredi à l’hôpital national d’Abuja après une brève maladie.

Sa disparition a été annoncée sur Twitter par son petit-fils, Bello Shagari.

“Je regrette d’annoncer le décès de mon grand-père, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, à la suite d’une brève maladie à l’hôpital national d’Abuja’‘, a-t-il déclaré.

Retweeted Bello Shagari ( Belshagy ):

'"I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja." — BOLUWAJI (bj_media) 28 décembre 2018

Âgé de 93 ans, au moment de sa disparition, Shehu Shagari a dirigé le Nigeria après la passation des pouvoirs par le gouvernement militaire du général Olusegun Obasanjo. Il a été président entre le 1er octobre 1979 et le 31 décembre 1983.

L’ancien chef d‘état a également occupé sept fois le poste de ministre et celui de commissaire fédéral à un poste ministériel ou au Cabinet de 1958 à 1975.

À l’annonce de sa mort, des centaines de messages de condoléances et de réconfort ont envahi la toile

Shehu Shagari's death is a shock to me….



may God Accept his soul, my sincere condolence to my friend BelloShagari and to the family pic.twitter.com/QEAwslhTvs — Isaac Onyema Ugochukwu (IsaacOnyemaUgo3) 28 décembre 2018

It is with the deepest sorrow that I have learnt of the death of Nigeria’s first and only President of the second republic Alh. Shehu Shagari GCFR.

It’s with a heavy heart that I send my deepest sympathy to his family,especially to my comrade Belshagy & the whole Nation. pic.twitter.com/RxusesWT65 — Naufal Ahmad Netizen (9aufal) 28 décembre 2018