Kenya : la situation de « deux présidents » fait réagir sur la toile

John Ndinga Ngoma

Kenya

C’est peut-être le tout premier buzz grandeur nature en Afrique cette année. Le Kenya est en ce moment dirigé par deux présidents de la République. Si Uhuru Kenyatta élu le 26 octobre a été investi en novembre dernier, Raila Amolo Odinga bien qu’ayant boycotté ce scrutin a, lui, prêté serment ce mardi à Nairobi.

Et du coup, l’opposant et ancien Premier ministre de l’ancien président Mwai Kibaki s’est adjugé des titres et honneurs dévolus à un Chef de l’Etat. Comme on peut le constater sur les pages facebook et twitter de Raila Odinga : “Voici le récit officiel de Son Excellence Raila Amolo Odinga, président de la République du Kenya”, peut-on lire sur twitter. Tandis que sur facebook : “Bienvenue sur la page officielle de Son Excellence Raila Amolo Odinga, président de la République du Kenya”.

Si des internautes et surtout des Kényans réagissent en dénonçant une « absurdité politico-intellectuelle », d’autres y voient un bon motif de divertissement, tant c’est tellement drôle. Mais, certains y voient des signes avant-coureurs d’une aggravation de la tension politique entre le camp de Kenyatta et d’Odinga, quitte à plonger le pays dans une instabilité politique qui pourrait s’enliser.

Mais, ce n’est pas pour la première situation similaire en Afrique. La Gambie s’est retrouvée dans une situation similaire il y a un peu plus d’un an, quand Adama Barrow, tombeur de Yahya Jammeh lors de la présidentielle, a prêté serment à Dakar alors que Jammeh s’accrochait toujours au pouvoir à Banjul.

Ce qui a donné du tournis à Google qui n’a attribué le titre de président à Adama Barrow qu’après le départ en exil de Yahya Jammeh.

